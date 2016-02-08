Pivot Points- Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points- Hourly

8 February 2016, 07:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
132

Pivot Points- Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 8, 9:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.111421.112451.113111.113481.114141.114511.11554
USD/JPY117.05117.222117.308117.394117.48117.566117.738
GBP/USD1.449481.45051.451021.451521.452041.452541.45356
USD/CHF0.992340.992940.993170.993540.993770.994140.99474
EUR/CHF1.104641.105511.106041.106381.106911.107251.10812
AUD/USD0.706890.708120.708790.709350.710020.710580.71181
USD/CAD1.38551.386631.38731.387761.388431.388891.39002
NZD/USD0.661920.662730.663060.663540.663870.664350.66516
EUR/GBP0.765430.76620.76670.766970.767470.767740.76851
EUR/JPY130.314130.51130.635130.706130.831130.902131.098
GBP/JPY169.833170.115170.263170.397170.545170.679170.961
CHF/JPY117.865117.995118.07118.125118.2118.255118.385
GBP/CHF1.439921.44111.441611.442281.442791.443461.44464
USD/SEK8.456848.463388.46678.469928.473248.476468.483
USD/NOK8.545198.557638.562418.570078.574858.582518.59495
EUR/AUD1.565381.567411.568531.569441.570561.571471.5735
EUR/CAD1.540471.542921.544481.545371.546931.547821.55027
AUD/CAD0.981590.983020.98390.984450.985330.985880.98731
AUD/JPY82.83183.0583.17283.26983.39183.48883.707
CAD/JPY84.26184.42184.49184.58184.65184.74184.901

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.