Pivot Points - Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points - Weekly

8 February 2016, 06:28
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
146

Pivot Points - Weekly

Last Updated: Feb 8, 8:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.0211.063981.089551.106961.132531.149941.19292
USD/JPY107.79112.986114.887118.182120.083123.378128.574
GBP/USD1.358231.402311.426011.446391.470091.490471.53455
USD/CHF0.92690.963970.977231.001041.01431.038111.07518
EUR/CHF1.076251.092771.098751.109291.115271.125811.14233
AUD/USD0.6620.686010.695850.710020.719860.734030.75804
USD/CAD1.29571.342041.36661.388381.412941.434721.48106
NZD/USD0.600180.630330.646110.660480.676260.690630.72078
EUR/GBP0.726190.745210.756950.764230.775970.783250.80227
EUR/JPY126.852128.825129.583130.798131.556132.771134.744
GBP/JPY159.025165.063167.2171.101173.238177.139183.177
CHF/JPY113.442115.666116.726117.89118.95120.114122.338
GBP/CHF1.364021.406461.42121.44891.463641.491341.53378
USD/SEK7.987238.226938.334078.466638.573778.706338.94603
USD/NOK7.983578.283348.421358.583118.721128.882889.18265
EUR/AUD1.458111.50971.543811.561291.59541.612881.66447
EUR/CAD1.455231.49691.524471.538571.566141.580241.62191
AUD/CAD0.952370.968890.975770.985410.992291.001931.01845
AUD/JPY76.17779.94181.19583.70584.95987.46991.233
CAD/JPY78.69181.81982.86184.94785.98988.07591.203

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.