Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

8 February 2016, 06:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily

Last Updated: Feb 8, 8:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.11161.113011.113561.114421.114971.115831.11724
USD/JPY116.584116.695116.732116.806116.843116.917117.028
GBP/USD1.444391.446411.447161.448431.449181.450451.45247
USD/CHF0.985750.988760.990040.991770.993050.994780.99779
EUR/CHF1.102091.103711.104311.105331.105931.106951.10857
AUD/USD0.702670.704670.705640.706670.707640.708670.71067
USD/CAD1.383391.386491.388011.389591.391111.392691.39579
NZD/USD0.659460.660490.660840.661520.661870.662550.66358
EUR/GBP0.766550.767740.768150.768930.769340.770120.77131
EUR/JPY129.705129.944130.023130.183130.262130.422130.661
GBP/JPY168.56168.876168.999169.192169.315169.508169.824
CHF/JPY117.059117.356117.455117.653117.752117.95118.247
GBP/CHF1.426941.431761.4341.436581.438821.44141.44622
USD/SEK8.416948.432988.44088.449028.456848.465068.4811
USD/NOK8.516368.534558.543828.552748.562018.570938.58912
EUR/AUD1.56611.570661.572541.575221.57711.579781.58434
EUR/CAD1.539391.544271.546241.549151.551121.554031.55891
AUD/CAD0.978020.980150.981130.982280.983260.984410.98654
AUD/JPY82.02382.30582.44282.58782.72482.86983.151
CAD/JPY83.52183.76583.86984.00984.11384.25384.497

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.