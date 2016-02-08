Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

8 February 2016, 06:25
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
167

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 8, 8:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.111461.112291.11271.113121.113531.113951.11478
USD/JPY116.933117.104117.208117.275117.379117.446117.617
GBP/USD1.449111.450131.450761.451151.451781.452171.45319
USD/CHF0.991990.992770.993130.993550.993910.994330.99511
EUR/CHF1.105071.105591.105791.106111.106311.106631.10715
AUD/USD0.706170.707390.70810.708610.709320.709830.71105
USD/CAD1.384311.386251.386971.388191.388911.390131.39207
NZD/USD0.662020.662920.663460.663820.664360.664720.66562
EUR/GBP0.76570.766330.766580.766960.767210.767590.76822
EUR/JPY130.237130.395130.493130.553130.651130.711130.869
GBP/JPY169.637169.919170.099170.201170.381170.483170.765
CHF/JPY117.708117.859117.957118.01118.108118.161118.312
GBP/CHF1.439161.440581.441321.4421.442741.443421.44484
USD/SEK8.460788.465688.468168.470588.473068.475488.48038
USD/NOK8.555598.566688.571358.577778.582448.588868.59995
EUR/AUD1.563891.567291.568721.570691.572121.574091.57749
EUR/CAD1.540261.542871.543861.545481.546471.548091.5507
AUD/CAD0.982280.983050.983380.983820.984150.984590.98536
AUD/JPY82.64482.87583.01783.10683.24883.33783.568
CAD/JPY84.03484.24784.38284.4684.59584.67384.886

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.