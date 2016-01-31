Pivot Points - Weekly
Weekly Trends

Pivot Points - Weekly

31 January 2016, 10:11
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
132

Pivot Points - Weekly

Last Updated: Jan 31, 3:22 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.048921.06741.07511.085881.093581.104361.12284
USD/JPY112.078116.111118.61120.144122.643124.177128.21
GBP/USD1.373921.400331.412241.426741.438651.453151.47956
USD/CHF0.990271.004951.013711.019631.028391.034311.04899
EUR/CHF1.062951.08451.095681.106051.117231.12761.14915
AUD/USD0.660160.68240.695270.704640.717510.726880.74912
USD/CAD1.332291.370121.383441.407951.421271.445781.48361
NZD/USD0.622510.635170.641440.647830.65410.660490.67315
EUR/GBP0.737310.748910.754520.760510.766120.772110.78371
EUR/JPY121.469125.938128.537130.407133.006134.876139.345
GBP/JPY156.806164.005168.248171.204175.447178.403185.602
CHF/JPY111.553114.712116.486117.871119.645121.03124.189
GBP/CHF1.391081.42171.438691.452321.469311.482941.51356
USD/SEK8.286758.421868.496938.556978.632048.692088.82719
USD/NOK8.296658.492378.583498.688098.779218.883819.07953
EUR/AUD1.450161.495691.512031.541221.557561.586751.63228
EUR/CAD1.438851.483041.497831.527231.542021.571421.61561
AUD/CAD0.962370.97660.982820.990830.997051.005061.01929
AUD/JPY74.75379.64382.70984.53387.59989.42394.313
CAD/JPY75.74580.50483.58685.26388.34590.02294.781

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.