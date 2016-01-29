Trader Daily Market Update
Market News

Trader Daily Market Update

29 January 2016, 09:40
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
136
29 January 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
08:00Spanish Flash CPI y/yEURMed.0.0%0.1%Negative
08:00Spanish Flash GDP q/qEURMed.0.8%0.8%Neutral
09:00M3 Money Supply y/yEURMed.5.1%5.2%Neutral
10:00CPI Flash Estimate y/yEURHigh0.2%0.4%Negative
10:00Core CPI Flash Estimate y/yEURMed.0.9%0.9%Negative
13:30Advanced GDP q/qUSDHigh2.0%0.8%Negative
13:30Employment Cost Index q/qUSDMed.0.6%0.6%Neutral
13:30GDP m/mCADHigh0.0%0.3%Negative
14:45Chicago PMIUSDMed.42.945.4Negative
15:00Revised UoM Consumer SentimentUSDMed.93.393.1Neutral
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.10211.09771.09231.08801.0826
GBPUSD1.45021.44301.43321.42601.4165
USDJPY122.86121.18120.08118.98118.30
AUDUSD0.71830.71320.70760.70250.6969
USDCAD1.42101.41221.40351.39471.3860
Latest News

Overnight, the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates on certain deposits above a given threshold while maintaining a pledge to increase its quantitative easing program in the future if necessary in addition to cutting interest rates further into negative territory. This caused a drastic plunge in the Yen, lifting USDJPY 2.5% past 121.40, though it is currently trading at 120.65 after a sizable retracement. Elsewhere, headlines spurred major volatility in oil markets yesterday, which were up by 7% at one point before closing the day up roughly 4%, as OPEC members expressed their willingness to cut oil production as long as they can get cooperation from non-OPEC participants as well. As a result USDCAD fell, breaking below the 1.40 handle in early trading thus far as oil prices continue to climb.

The economic calendar is stacked towards the afternoon session when both Canada and the US will publish their respective GDP figures for the fourth quarter. The US’ economy is forecasted to have slowed to a meagre 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, far below third quarter’s growth of 2%. The main motives behind this lacklustre data remains falling energy prices which have cut CAPEX investments and a deteriorating manufacturing sector. Lastly, investors should be aware that near the opening on Monday (Feb. 1), Chinese officials will publish both the official and Caixin manufacturing data.

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDNEUTRALSIDEWAYSNEUTRAL1.0825 - 1.098087 Pips
GBPUSDBUYSIDEWAYSBUY1.4445132 Pips
USDJPYNEUTRALBUYOVERBOUGHT118.30 - 122.85129 Pips
AUDUSDBUYBUYBUY0.717598 Pips
USDCADSELLSELLSELL1.3860166 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different time frames let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.092827/01/20161.08251.081.07
GBPUSD1.435627/01/20161.44051.431.44
USDJPY120.0327/01/2016122.85121123
AUDUSD0.710027/01/20160.71800.690.69
USDCAD1.402227/01/20161.38601.401.41

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors. 