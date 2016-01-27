The Trader Who Made 6,200% on China Stocks Has Some Advice For Investors

Huang Weimin, the hedge fund manager whose Chinese stock-index futures wagers returned more than 6,200 percent last year, has some advice for investors in 2016: Sell your shares now, before it’s too late. The 45-year-old former worker at a state-owned company, a virtual unknown until last year, has become a star of the Chinese futures market after timely bets on the direction of share prices propelled his Yourong Fund to the top of the country’s performance rankings. He’s carried the winning streak into 2016, returning 35 percent through Jan. 22 after selling stock-index futures just .....