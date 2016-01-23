How Will a Volatile Market React to the Fed Decision, US GDP?

While the markets may have recovered ground this past week, investors are far from optimistic. Anxiety pervades and a heavy round of key event risk ahead threatens to easily revive volatility - if not fear.

US Dollar Forecast - US Dollar Traders on High Alert Amid GDP, FOMC, Market Volatility

Technically, the Greenback (USDollar specifically) has advanced for fourth consecutive weeks through Friday’s close.

British Pound Forecast – British Pound Shows Signs of Life – Can it Continue Higher?

The British Pound finally showed signs of life as it recovered from multi-year lows to finish the week higher versus the Euro and the US Dollar.

Japanese Yen Forecast –USD/JPY to Stage Larger Recovery on Hawkish Fed, Dovish BoJ

The near-term breakout in USD/JPY may gather pace next week should the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) along with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) highlight the deviating paths for monetary policy.

New Zealand Dollar Forecast - New Zealand Needs a Relief Rally to Take Eyes Off RBNZ Rate Cut Bets

Risk markets are no longer staring at the abyss as they were at the beginning of last week, which is benefitting markets like equities, Oil, & the New Zealand Dollar

Canadian Dollar Forecast - BoC Takes a Step Back from QE to Put Focus on Fiscal Policy, Stimulus

The more that a rubber band is pulled back, the harder the corresponding snap forward will be.

Chinese Yuan Forecast - Yuan Volatility Eye On Equity Market Ahead of Holiday Season

The yuan offshore rate (CNH) gained slightly against the dollar this week as the Chinese central bank continued to slow the pace on devaluation in the yuan.