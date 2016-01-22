26th of January is Australia Day
Analytics & Forecasts

26th of January is Australia Day

22 January 2016, 05:33
Pankaj D Costa
Pankaj D Costa
0
183

Hello Traders,

Tuesday the 26th of January is Australia Day.

This holiday will temporarily influence Australia 200 Index market hours. 

Currency and Commodity market hours will not be impacted by this holiday.

Please see the table below for details.


CFDs Trading Hours (Platform Time GMT+2)

Market                                   Monday 25th                      Tuesday 26th

AUD200                                 Close at 23.00                    Open at 08.10

 

Due to less liquidity, there may be increased volatility in the markets and slightly wider spreads. 

Please ensure that your account is adequately funded as these conditions can impact even fully hedged positions.

During this holiday, Pepperstone will continue to provide standard support and funding hours. Please contact us if you have any questions.

Kind regards,

The Pepperstone Team 

 

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