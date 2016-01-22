Hello Traders,
Tuesday the 26th of January is Australia Day.
This holiday will temporarily influence Australia 200 Index market hours.
Currency and Commodity market hours will not be impacted by this holiday.
Please see the table below for details.
CFDs Trading Hours (Platform Time GMT+2)
Market Monday 25th Tuesday 26th
AUD200 Close at 23.00 Open at 08.10
Due to less liquidity, there may be increased volatility in the markets and slightly wider spreads.
Please ensure that your account is adequately funded as these conditions can impact even fully hedged positions.
During this holiday, Pepperstone will continue to provide standard support and funding hours. Please contact us if you have any questions.
Kind regards,
The Pepperstone Team