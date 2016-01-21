Pivot Points - Day
Market News

Pivot Points - Day

21 January 2016, 07:21
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
164

Pivot Points - Day



Last Updated: Jan 21, 9:00 am +03:00

Daily

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.071341.081221.084721.09111.09461.100981.11086
USD/JPY113.424115.139116.032116.854117.747118.569120.284
GBP/USD1.398851.408251.413461.417651.422861.427051.43645
USD/CHF0.989270.9960.999781.002731.006511.009461.01619
EUR/CHF1.079581.086671.089751.093761.096841.100851.10794
AUD/USD0.669090.678810.684650.688530.694370.698250.70797
USD/CAD1.412281.433881.442081.455481.463681.477081.49868
NZD/USD0.62220.631270.637020.640340.646090.649410.65848
EUR/GBP0.752530.761170.764180.769810.772820.778450.78709
EUR/JPY123.934125.677126.483127.42128.226129.163130.906
GBP/JPY159.874162.716164.308165.558167.15168.4171.242
CHF/JPY113.494114.977115.659116.46117.142117.943119.426
GBP/CHF1.391161.406081.415221.4211.430141.435921.45084
USD/SEK8.367968.468398.526428.568828.626858.669258.76968
USD/NOK8.595278.727048.795028.858818.926798.990589.12235
EUR/AUD1.514871.549381.562561.583891.597071.61841.65291
EUR/CAD1.515881.551851.565231.587821.60121.623791.65976
AUD/CAD0.977630.989680.995571.001731.007621.013781.02583
AUD/JPY75.9978.22779.48880.46481.72582.70184.938
CAD/JPY76.31178.21979.41480.12781.32282.03583.943

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.