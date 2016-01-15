Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

15 January 2016, 07:19
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily



Last Updated: Jan 15, 9:00 am +03:00


Daily

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.066181.077041.08161.08791.092461.098761.10962
USD/JPY115.886116.875117.459117.864118.448118.853119.842
GBP/USD1.423371.431891.436381.440411.44491.448931.45745
USD/CHF0.988280.996541.000491.00481.008751.013061.02132
EUR/CHF1.078921.086111.08851.09331.095691.100491.10768
AUD/USD0.678880.687550.692860.696220.701530.704890.71356
USD/CAD1.423811.430151.433311.436491.439651.442831.44917
NZD/USD0.627570.637170.642180.646770.651780.656370.66597
EUR/GBP0.738520.746980.750290.755440.758750.76390.77236
EUR/JPY126.209127.221127.722128.233128.734129.245130.257
GBP/JPY166.434168.122169.116169.81170.804171.498173.186
CHF/JPY115.205116.202116.817117.199117.814118.196119.193
GBP/CHF1.415981.431531.43951.447081.455051.462631.47818
USD/SEK8.386278.460678.502438.535078.576838.609478.68387
USD/NOK8.585068.685568.719828.786068.820328.886568.98706
EUR/AUD1.502051.532441.543441.562831.573831.593221.62361
EUR/CAD1.523811.543491.551921.563171.57161.582851.60253
AUD/CAD0.979050.989580.996041.000111.006571.010641.02117
AUD/JPY79.04780.56681.49882.08583.01783.60485.123
CAD/JPY80.39881.21281.68582.02682.49982.8483.654

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.