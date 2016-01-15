Pivot Points - H1 Chart
Market News

Pivot Points - H1 Chart

15 January 2016, 07:16
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - H1 Chart



Last Updated: Jan 15, 9:00 am +03:00
Hourly
Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.085791.086911.087331.088031.088451.089151.09027
USD/JPY117.459117.622117.728117.785117.891117.948118.111
GBP/USD1.438221.439261.439761.44031.44081.441341.44238
USD/CHF1.001771.002911.003661.004051.00481.005191.00633
EUR/CHF1.091421.091981.092321.092541.092881.09311.09366
AUD/USD0.692020.693420.694330.694820.695730.696220.69762
USD/CAD1.435741.43751.438221.439261.439981.441021.44278
NZD/USD0.640110.641780.642890.643450.644560.645120.64679
EUR/GBP0.754010.754630.754880.755250.75550.755870.75649
EUR/JPY127.904128.027128.106128.15128.229128.273128.396
GBP/JPY169.165169.41169.567169.655169.812169.9170.145
CHF/JPY117.061117.169117.234117.277117.342117.385117.493
GBP/CHF1.443571.444951.445821.446331.44721.447711.44909
USD/SEK8.51698.52658.53258.53618.54218.54578.5553
USD/NOK8.758358.76658.77118.774658.779258.78288.79095
EUR/AUD1.55731.561411.562831.565521.566941.569631.57374
EUR/CAD1.561291.563671.564521.566051.56691.568431.57081
AUD/CAD0.99640.998180.999340.999961.001121.001741.00352
AUD/JPY81.31581.5881.75781.84582.02282.1182.375
CAD/JPY81.47681.64881.76181.8281.93381.99282.164

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.