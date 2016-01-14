Pivot Points - H1 Chart
Market News

Pivot Points - H1 Chart

14 January 2016, 07:39
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - H1 Chart



Last Updated: Jan 14, 9:00 am +03:00

Hourly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.084681.086421.087091.088161.088831.08991.09164
USD/JPY116.956117.262117.444117.568117.75117.874118.18
GBP/USD1.438091.439041.439421.439991.440371.440941.44189
USD/CHF1.003441.00511.006151.006761.007811.008421.01008
EUR/CHF1.09461.095111.095411.095621.095921.096131.09664
AUD/USD0.690420.692120.693220.693820.694920.695520.69722
USD/CAD1.433111.434741.435281.436371.436911.4381.43963
NZD/USD0.646140.647280.648010.648420.649150.649560.6507
EUR/GBP0.752740.754160.754770.755580.756190.7570.75842
EUR/JPY127.628127.784127.873127.94128.029128.096128.252
GBP/JPY168.378168.839169.105169.3169.566169.761170.222
CHF/JPY116.522116.638116.699116.754116.815116.87116.986
GBP/CHF1.444141.446971.448651.44981.451481.452631.45546
USD/SEK8.507778.515478.519938.523178.527638.530878.53857
USD/NOK8.80858.81688.82138.82518.82968.83348.8417
EUR/AUD1.556021.562091.564231.568161.57031.574231.5803
EUR/CAD1.554671.558911.560451.563151.564691.567391.57163
AUD/CAD0.993090.994960.9960.996830.997870.99871.00057
AUD/JPY80.81581.19781.43881.57981.8281.96182.343
CAD/JPY81.24981.54381.72481.83782.01882.13182.425

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.