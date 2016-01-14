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Explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office
FXStreet (Bali) - Reuters reports an explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office. Reuters also adds, that Indonesian TV is reporting a police officer shot near the site of explosion in central Jakarta.
14 Januari 2016 4:03 AM
FXStreet (Bali) - Reuters reports an explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office. Reuters also adds, that Indonesian TV is reporting a police officer shot near the site of explosion in central Jakarta.
Reuters reports an explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office. Reuters also adds, that Indonesian TV is reporting a police officer shot near the site of explosion in central Jakarta.