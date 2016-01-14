Explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office
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Explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office

14 January 2016, 05:22
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office

14 Januari 2016 4:03 AM

FXStreet (Bali) - Reuters reports an explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office. Reuters also adds, that Indonesian TV is reporting a police officer shot near the site of explosion in central Jakarta.

Reuters reports an explosion heard in central Jakarta, near United Nations office. Reuters also adds, that Indonesian TV is reporting a police officer shot near the site of explosion in central Jakarta.

#explosion, central Jakarta, United Nations office