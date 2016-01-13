Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

13 January 2016, 08:33
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily



Last Updated: Jan 13, 10:00 am +03:00


Daily

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.069631.077711.081661.085791.089741.093871.10195
USD/JPY115.945116.789117.206117.633118.05118.477119.321
GBP/USD1.403521.424341.43441.445161.455221.465981.4868
USD/CHF0.984880.992910.997351.000941.005381.008971.017
EUR/CHF1.078921.082811.08531.08671.089191.090591.09448
AUD/USD0.681850.689960.694140.698070.702250.706180.71429
USD/CAD1.397171.411081.418541.424991.432451.43891.45281
NZD/USD0.642940.648320.650640.65370.656020.659080.66446
EUR/GBP0.730990.740650.745870.750310.755530.759970.76963
EUR/JPY126.607127.156127.415127.705127.964128.254128.803
GBP/JPY165.19167.719168.816170.248171.345172.777175.306
CHF/JPY116.152116.806117.068117.46117.722118.114118.768
GBP/CHF1.407621.427741.437491.447861.457611.467981.4881
USD/SEK8.413328.473018.498118.53278.55788.592398.65208
USD/NOK8.67378.78188.82958.88998.93768.9989.1061
EUR/AUD1.504181.530181.542131.556181.568131.582181.60818
EUR/CAD1.508191.527321.537781.546451.556911.565581.58471
AUD/CAD0.977580.985930.990720.994280.999071.002631.01098
AUD/JPY79.31180.70381.42682.09582.81883.48784.879
CAD/JPY80.42881.50681.98882.58483.06683.66284.74

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.