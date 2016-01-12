Pivot Points - Daily Chart
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily Chart

12 January 2016, 07:51
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
176

Pivot Points - Daily Chart



Last Updated: Jan 12, 9:00 am +03:00


Daily

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.064651.076871.081321.089091.093541.101311.11353
USD/JPY114.802116.14116.938117.478118.276118.816120.154
GBP/USD1.432251.443361.448611.454471.459721.465581.47669
USD/CHF0.968450.982760.991960.997071.006271.011381.02569
EUR/CHF1.077011.081661.08441.086311.089051.090961.09561
AUD/USD0.676630.687540.693440.698450.704350.709360.72027
USD/CAD1.381361.399391.410431.417421.428461.435451.45348
NZD/USD0.640460.647580.651530.65470.658650.661820.66894
EUR/GBP0.726160.73740.74190.748640.753140.759880.77112
EUR/JPY125.551126.71127.282127.869128.441129.028130.187
GBP/JPY164.966167.942169.567170.918172.543173.894176.87
CHF/JPY115.24116.443116.997117.646118.2118.849120.052
GBP/CHF1.403461.426481.441151.44951.464171.472521.49554
USD/SEK8.352938.433238.485078.513538.565378.593838.67413
USD/NOK8.640318.772858.853628.905398.986169.037939.17047
EUR/AUD1.484221.522031.536891.559841.57471.597651.63546
EUR/CAD1.491481.517171.530351.542861.556041.568551.59424
AUD/CAD0.964120.977250.985580.990380.998711.003511.01664
AUD/JPY77.78779.93181.1482.07583.28484.21986.363
CAD/JPY79.73481.35982.08482.98483.70984.60986.234

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.