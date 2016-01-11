H1 Pivot Points
Currency

H1 Pivot Points

11 January 2016, 18:57
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
210
Last Updated: Jan 11, 8:00 pm +03:00
Hourly
Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.077411.082351.084991.087291.089931.092231.09717
USD/JPY116.914117.167117.319117.42117.572117.673117.926
GBP/USD1.447441.451161.453611.454881.457331.45861.46232
USD/CHF0.990490.995080.997520.999671.002111.004261.00885
EUR/CHF1.083921.08561.086651.087281.088331.088961.09064
AUD/USD0.696760.697830.698410.69890.699480.699970.70104
USD/CAD1.412271.416151.418291.420031.422171.423911.42779
NZD/USD0.652250.653570.654350.654890.655670.656210.65753
EUR/GBP0.742440.744980.745930.747520.748470.750060.7526
EUR/JPY126.437127.049127.412127.661128.024128.273128.885
GBP/JPY169.591170.224170.639170.857171.272171.49172.123
CHF/JPY116.395116.893117.174117.391117.672117.889118.387
GBP/CHF1.442551.448391.452261.454231.45811.460071.46591
USD/SEK8.471488.499388.512578.527288.540478.555188.58308
USD/NOK8.895988.920138.931428.944288.955578.968438.99258
EUR/AUD1.537971.546711.551191.555451.559931.564191.57293
EUR/CAD1.524881.534441.539751.5441.549311.553561.56312
AUD/CAD0.987330.989920.991460.992510.994050.99510.99769
AUD/JPY81.57681.82281.97182.06882.21782.31482.56
CAD/JPY82.34582.50882.59782.67182.7682.83482.997

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.