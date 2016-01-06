2016 EXPECTATIONS (PETROL BARREL)

"OPEC" re-crisis price of oil to $ 100 a barrel
The price of crude oil basket fall of "OPEC" to the bottom of the lowest since 2009, the organization and live a growing tension between the members of the wealthy and less wealthy, including about increasing production strategy. In the meantime, the looming first signs long-awaited for the occurrence of an accelerating slowdown in the oil-producing countries outside the "OPEC" framework, to seize the organization this opportunity and surprise the market In doing cut production, setting off a price recovery on the spot, and created a state of frenzied race among investors to enter the sites long in the market, hope to come back the rise of the price per barrel to $ 100 again.