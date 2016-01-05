University Dropout Becomes A Stockbroker After Using His Student Loan To Start Trading

A university drop-out who taught himself to become a stockbroker claims he earns between £20,000 and £30,000 on a bad month. Elijah Oyefeso, 21, started by using his student loan and now trades on the stock market for just one hour a day to earn his income. Elijah, from Camberwell, London, now lives in a £5,000-a-month flat and his weakness is super cars, with his most recent purchase a £125,000 Mercedes GTS. He told FEMAIL: 'On a good month, I earn between £70,000 and £80,000.' Elijah said: 'If you work hard you don't need to look at the price tag, you just get it.' Elijah claims he bought his first Mercedes aged 18 but soon ...