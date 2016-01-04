8 things traders can learn from professional boxing

Analogies and metaphors can be a great learning tool because they make complex and not so obvious concepts easily accessible. Whereas trading and boxing don’t seem to have much in common at first glance – two guys beating each other up vs. making sophisticated decisions in the financial markets – the underlying principles show a lot of similarities. 1. You can’t avoid getting hit Even though the best boxers have great reflexes and are very quick on their feet, they will still be hit many times during a fight. It’s impossible to not get hit at all during a fight. Getting hit does not mean that you are going to lose; it’s part of the ...Read more