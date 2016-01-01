eurusd 4-9 january

technically eurousd in monthly correction phase and has reached a point 50 % fibonachi and monthly trend and headed toward lower prices again . I suspect if eurousd in the price of 1.0500 in January of this . I tend to take short positions and follow the trend of monthly alone .. and if we look at the chart above I was in the position of a sell with a target at 1.07558 weekly without stoploss . in fundmental euro came under pressure usd as will an increase in interest rates will be carried out by usd 4 times in the 2016 's . and for fundamental euro itself still battling inflation and still want a low price for eurousd in order to further stimulate further growth of inflation .. so fundamentally supports skali to take short positions with the tempo quite a long time .. still battling inflation and still want a low price for eurousd in order to further stimulate further growth of inflation .. so fundamentally supports skali to take short positions with the tempo quite a long time ..