RoboForex news:VIP program for RoboForex clients





RoboForex presents a program, which is intended to encourage the Company’s most loyal clients – "VIP client". Participants of the program are granted with the GOLD status, provided with special trading conditions for their RoboForex accounts and exclusive privileges to use the Company’s services.

RoboForex VIP client receives:

Opportunity to deposit and withdraw funds without commission

Personal manager services

Additional 20% to his Rebates rate each month

Opportunity to receive the "Expert" status of "Webmaster" Affiliate program right after opening a trading account





To receive the GOLD status, you need the Equity on all your accounts to be more than 30,000 USD. If this condition is met, contact our Live Support in any way that is convenient for you and apply for the status. More detailed information about the program can be found on "VIP client program" of our website.