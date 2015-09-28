VW's Audi division involved in emissions scandal, VW shares drop further 6%

2.1 million Audi cars fitted with VW emissions cheat devices.

On Monday Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi said that 2.1 million of its cars have been affected by the emissions scandal that has shaken the German car manufacturer.



In a bid to get to grips with its worst crisis in its 78-year history, sources told Reuters on Monday that the carmaker has suspended the R&D chiefs of its Volkswagen brand, Audi and sport-car manufacturer Porsche.



Volkswagen shares, which dropped almost 30 percent last week, fell a further 6.7 percent on Monday.



The scandal continued to weigh on car makers, sending the DAX 30 index down 1.52%.