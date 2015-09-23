Mr Algo : Trade Of The Day
My Trading

Mr Algo : Trade Of The Day

23 September 2015, 21:51
Alternative Capital Investments
Jerome REVILLIER
0
207

Today, MrAlgo win its 30 daily pips with a very good timing.

Sell 1.1161 - Take profit at 1.1031.

See you tomorrow !

 

 

 

#FOREX EURUSD TRADING