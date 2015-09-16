Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Wednesday, September 16th

NZD/USD is moving up for the fourth consecutive session as NZ current account data comes out in green colour. The market opened at 0.6352 this morning and eventually reached its current level at 0.6360. Analysts had expected the current account figures to fall into a deficit of NZ$ 1.50B but the actual figure was 1.22B. Tomorrow, markets are watching the GDP number of New Zealand. Current support and resistance levels are located at 0.6292 and 0.6435, respectively.

AUD/USD was weaker amid comments from RBA officials, but now the pair is pushing higher currently changing hands at 0.7163. The pair has an immediate resistance at 0.7166 (Sept 15 High) level, above which gains could be extended to 0.7207 (Aug 28 High) level. On the downside, support is seen at 0.7100 level from where it can go lower to 0.7060 (Sept 14 Low).

GBP/USD was broadly lower amid mixed economic data from the UK of Tuesday. The CPI figures were out in line with expectations while PPI MoM data was mostly in red colour. The current quote is 1.5335 and the pound is still moving down. Today, average earnings numbers are due from the United Kingdom. On the US side, investors will be viewing the Crude Oil Inventories and Core CPI.

EUR/USD is erasing its gains of the previous week currently trading at 1.1257. Yesterday’s data showed positive employment change in the euro zone. However, ZEW Economic Sentiment was lower at 33.3. The CPI data is published shortly. The pair might find support at 1.1172 and resistance at 1.1356.

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