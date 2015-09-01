0
41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|109.98
|Floating P/L:
|-0.15
|Margin:
|1.42
|Balance:
|1 094.44
|Equity:
|1 094.29
|Free Margin:
|1 092.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|705.85
|Gross Loss:
|595.87
|Total Net Profit:
|109.98
|Profit Factor:
|1.18
|Expected Payoff:
|0.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|19.08
|Maximal Drawdown:
|140.59 (11.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.42% (140.59)
|Total Trades:
|638
|Short Positions (won %):
|345 (53.91%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|293 (44.37%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|316 (49.53%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|322 (50.47%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|18.51
|loss trade:
|-11.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.23
|loss trade:
|-1.85
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|22 (221.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|22 (-48.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|221.04 (22)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-52.02 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|4
Files: