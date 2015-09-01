EA
Analytics & Forecasts

EA

1 September 2015, 10:12
Viet Anh Le
Viet Anh Le
0
41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal:1 000.00Credit Facility:0.00 
Closed Trade P/L:109.98Floating P/L:-0.15Margin:1.42
Balance:1 094.44Equity:1 094.29Free Margin:1 092.87
 
Details:
Gross Profit:705.85Gross Loss:595.87Total Net Profit:109.98
Profit Factor:1.18Expected Payoff:0.17 
Absolute Drawdown:19.08Maximal Drawdown:140.59 (11.42%)Relative Drawdown:11.42% (140.59)
 
Total Trades:638Short Positions (won %):345 (53.91%)Long Positions (won %):293 (44.37%)
Profit Trades (% of total):316 (49.53%)Loss trades (% of total):322 (50.47%)
Largestprofit trade:18.51loss trade:-11.92
Averageprofit trade:2.23loss trade:-1.85
Maximumconsecutive wins ($):22 (221.04)consecutive losses ($):22 (-48.69)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count):221.04 (22)consecutive loss (count):-52.02 (11)
Averageconsecutive wins:4consecutive losses:4
Files:
DetailedStatement.gif  7 kb
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