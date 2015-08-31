Quick Technical Overview - Dow Jones Industrial Average: bearish breakdown

Ichimoku analysis.

Weekly price is on bearish market condition for the breakdown which was started 3 weeks ago: the price is crossing 16460.2 support level from above to below for the bearish breakdown to be continuing. Chinkou Span line crossed the price to below for good breakdown with 15190.0 and 14114.4 as the next bearish targets. Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the bearish breakdown to continuing.





Pivot Points.

The price broke Central YR1 Pivot from above to below at 17091 for S1 Pivot at 16081 as the next target. This is the primary bearish market condition and it will be continuing in case the price will break S1 Pivot at 16081, otherwise - ranging bearish.

