Palestine to build an £8million presidential palace as thousands struggle to eat
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Palestine to build an £8million presidential palace as thousands struggle to eat

29 August 2015, 18:14
Matthew Todorovski
Matthew Todorovski
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THE president of Palestine is to spend more than £8million on a luxurious new palace complete with landscaped gardens - as the struggling territory continues to slip deeper into poverty.


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#£8 Million, palace, Israel, Palestine