Quick Technical Overview - CAC 40 Index: near to be reversed

Ichimoku analysis.

Weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition: the price is on secondary correction for trying to break 4575.0 support level together with Ichimoku cloud to come to the bearish area of the chart. If the price breaks 4575.0 support so we may see the reversal to the bearish market condition, if the price breaks 5267.5 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.







Pivot Points.

The price is breaking R1 YR1 pivot at 4637 from above to below for Central Pivot at 4210 as the next target. If the price crosses Central Pivot so we may see the global reversal of CAC 40 Index to the primary bearish market condition.

