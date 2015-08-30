Selling EUR/JPY - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley made some technical analysis for EUR/JPY using 10-Year EUR/JPY Chart, 2-Year Chart and 90-Day chart, and they made a conclusion about bearish for this pair with some important levels to be mantioned.

10-Year Chart :

"We believe EURJPY traded a major top at the 149.78 level at the end of last year, completing a major b wave rally. This implies that a major C wave decline is now developing. Still within the early stages of this C wave decline, EURJPY is starting to develop a series of impulsive bearish structures."

2-Year Chart :

"Indeed, the substructure from the 149.78 peak has completed the 1st wave lower, followed by a second wave correction. EURJPY is now entering a 3rd wave decline, we believe, of the anticipated 5-wave structured C wave down. This is usually the sharpest part of the structure and often provides attractive risk/reward for positioning."





90-Day Chart :

"The recent up trendline support has been broken, triggering a fresh bearish signal. We now expect a decline towards the 133.31 July low, which represents the 1 st wave bottom within the broader 3rd wave decline."













