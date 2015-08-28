GBPJPY Looks To Build On Its Recovery





GBPJPY: GBPJPY has halted its weakness to close higher on Thursday, leaving eyes on further upside. On the downside, support comes in at the 186.00 level where a violation will aim at the 185.00 level. A break below here will target the 184.00 level followed by the 183.00 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. On the upside, resistance lies at the 187.50 level followed by the 188.00 level where a break will aim at the 189.00 level. A cut through here will aim at the 190.00 level. Further out, the 191.00 level comes in as the next resistance All in all, the cross remains biased to the downside but with warning.



