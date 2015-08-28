Quick Technical Overview - S&P 500: reversal to the bearish

Ichimoku analysis.

Weekly price is on breakdown: Chinkou Span broke the price from above to below, and the price is breaking Ichimoku cloud and 1963.97 support level for the breakdown to be continuing. If this 1963.97 level is broken so the price will start to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition on weekly chart with 1727.90 as a next bearish target.







Pivot Points.

The price is breaking Central Pivot at 1963.05 to come to the bearish area of the chart. If this YR1 Central Pivot is broken so the S&P 500 will be in total bearish market condition with S1 Pivot at 1832.78 as the next real target.

