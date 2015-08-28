Quick Technical Overview - NIKKEI 225 Index: breakdown to Central YR1 Pivot as the target

Ichimoku analysis.

Weekly price is on bullish market condition for the breakdown which was started in the previous week on open weekly bar: the price is crossing 18905 support level from above to below for the secondary correction, and Chinkou Span line is crossing the price to below for good breakdown to be continuing and with 18495 and 16515 as two bearish targets. Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the secondary correction to be continuing.

Pivot Points.

The price is breaking R1 YR1 pivot from above to below for Central Pivot at 16483 as the next target. If the price crosses Central Pivot so we may see the global reversal of NIKKEI 225 Index to the primary bearish market condition.

