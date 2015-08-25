Is INDIA economy getting better

In August 2014 I wrote an article about India and its rising Index, then I published it at several social network. Here is the same chart with the same setup as it was one year ago. I used:

-Renko Chart with 200 point box size.

- Logarithmic Scale.

-Ichimoku Cloud Indicator as a trend filter.

-Stochastic RSI Indicator as an oscillator.

- I added a Relative performance to compare the Indian Index with the Dow Jones.









Despite the hard fall that is attacking the market those days Indian Index is still performing better than the Dow Jones which mean that when the recovery from the current fall will end the Indian Index will have a better chance to accumulate its gains and return back toward its main rising trend.





Regards

MB



