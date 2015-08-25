EUR USD H1 Chart

25th August' 2015

Today's EURUSD market trend looks like as sell trend. As per my analysis on H1 chart, market can give us a good back up against yesterday's strong uptrend.

I am waiting to cross 1.1515 level, then I will take sell lot for next 50 pips target. If the market enter the first zone in my draw chart, 50+ pips maybe will get profit for short trade. Then next target yesterday's low channel till 1.1370, where we can get another 50 pips profit for short trade. This is my analysis and can be wrong. If you are interested to open short trade, its your own risk. Before open any short position, watch deeply today's trend because as per weekly trend, its uptrend.

See the image to get my today's draw for EURUSD.

Thanks.

Pankaj D Costa

www.pip2pips.com