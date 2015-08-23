Robo Forex Review and offers

Robo Forex is one my favorite broker. You can start real trading with Robo Forex with low deposit i.e. $1 only. Here I am presenting Robo Forex details summery with actual reviews for your easy understand. Hope this will be helpful to get an idea about Robo Forex.

Account Type: ECN, Standard, Cent (Fixed spread and veriable)

Demo Account: Demo accounts are available for every one. You can open a demo account to learn trading or can test your trading strategy or Expert Adviser.

Minimum Deposit: No restriction for minimum deposit, you can start with $1.

Platform: MT4, MT5, cTrader. Web Trader, iPhone Trader, Android trader, Currenex Viking Trader....

Spread: Fixed 2 pips, variable from 0.4 Pips.

Swap: Swap free available.

Customer Service: Excellent, anytime can get help from live chat.

Terminal: Smooth and EA friendly. You can use any type of Expert Adviser here. Terminal is very friendly for EA users. There is almost no re quote or slippage.

Forum: Yes, they have own forum.

Traders Contest: Every times Robo Forex offering excellent contest for clients. You can win real dollar from Demo Contest. No need to invest any pocket money to participate in the contest. You can participate right now to win excellent real prize.

Deposit / Withdrawal: Bank Transfer, Master Card, Neteller, Skrill, Web Money and much more.

Dear Friends,

If you have any good or bad experience with Robo Forex, Please comment. Your comment will help to other traders to take the right decision.

You can also comment on my web site Borker Reviews page.

Original Source: www.pip2pips.com