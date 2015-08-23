EURUSD: Presses Higher, Pressure Turns On The 1.4466 Level.

EURUSD: With EUR seeing a strong rally the past week, we envisage more strength in the new. However, note that a consolidation with a pullback may occur. Support lies at the 1.1300 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1000 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1250 level with a turn below that level targeting the 1.1200 level. Conversely, resistance is seen at 1.1450 level with a cut through here opening the door for more downside towards the 1.1500 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1550 level where a break will expose the 1.1600 level. All in all, EUR remains biased to the upside on correction.



