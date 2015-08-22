The AEC Will Further Unify ASEAN

The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in contrast to the European Union, but still produce greater unity in the region, said Minister of international trade and Industry Malaysia Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

" While we are trying to reach the target by the end of 2015 , we are also realistic towards the achievement of the us. We have 16 countries with different level of economic development compared to China and India , but we are going to eliminate limiting it and keep going, "said Mustapa in a dialogue entitled" the vision of Asean " Growth in Southeast Asia 2015 conference Friday yesterday.

" I think the public is aware that we are different than the rest of the European Union. While this was going on in the political and economic changes in the region, and now we are increasingly open and transparent , "he added. Mustapa believes that although the approach is different , this is an AEC the most appropriate method is used for the Asean countries .

" Our Method is different but we believe this is the most appropriate for us who have developmental differences , differences in political, economic , and social development .