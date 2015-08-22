USDCHF: Tumbles On Price Sell-Off

USDCHF: With USDCHF selling off strongly the past week, a follow-through lower is envisaged in the new week. On the downside, support comes in at the 0.9400 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness to occur towards the 0.9350 level and then the 0.9300 level. A cut through here will open the door for more weakness towards the 0.9250 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Resistance resides at the 0.9500 level with a breach targeting the 0.9550 level. A respite may occur here and turn the pair lower but if taken out, expect a push higher towards the 0.9750 level. All in all, the pair remains biased to the downside.