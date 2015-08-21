IMF: China's Stable Economic Growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) carry out an assessment of the Chinese economy back on last Friday, at the end of the decline in the exchange rate of the yuan and the global stock market experienced shrinkage due to bad news from the bamboo curtain country.

In its annual assessment of the Chinese economy over, the IMF estimates the economy of China will grow this year and 6.8% 6.3% in 2016, unchanged from previous estimates. Last year China recorded growth of 7.4%, the lowest since 1990.

Tuesday last week, Tuesday last week, a result of China's money market surprise the world by devaluing the yuan exchange rate 1.9%, the largest drop in a day within a decade. The Government of China said the yuan exchange rate is too high and the devaluation was done to support market makers, not fight it. The IMF supports the decision of China by contributing more to investors in determining the exchange rate of foreign currencies.

But the financial markets come into down along with the yuan. Investors are worrying about the devaluation of the Chinese economy showed weaker than expected and the Government feel hopeless in starting growth. A lower exchange rate helps Chinese exporters because their products price so cheaper around the world.