All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL) 20 August 2015, 08:26 Andrius Kulvinskas 0 247 For todayR4 - 0.7533R3 - 0.7497R2 - 0.7455R1 - 0.7409SPOT 0.7351S1 - 0.7281S2 - 0.7216S3 - 0.7178S4 - 0.7066 SHORT AT 0.7350 FOR 0.7070, STOP AT 0.7460How to trade support & resistance levelsTo see more ideas, check my blogOr follow on Twitter #AUD/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL) Source To add comments, please log in or register My Support & Resistance Trading Systems 160 0 Cities with the highest average salary. Banks 583 1 1 GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL SLOW DOWN IN 2024 Company News 695 0 Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD Analytics & Forecasts 422 0 2 Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD Analytics & Forecasts 382 0 2 Weekly Trade Analysis: Gold, Euro/US dollar and AUD/USD WC 19/6/23 Analytics & Forecasts 264 0 1 Trading with Supply & Demand - Part 1 - Standard Support and Resistance Trading Systems 492 0 2 (30 December 2020)AUD/USD Further upside. Analytics & Forecasts 370 0 1 (29 December 2020)AUD/USD Continuation of the rebound. Analytics & Forecasts 330 0 1 (23 December 2020)AUD/USD Watch 0.7600. Analytics & Forecasts 357 0 1 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 23 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 21 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 26 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 24 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 22 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 27 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 31 0 206 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 37 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB