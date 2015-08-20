Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 0.7533

R3 - 0.7497

R2 - 0.7455

R1 - 0.7409

SPOT 0.7351

S1 - 0.7281

S2 - 0.7216

S3 - 0.7178

S4 - 0.7066





SHORT AT 0.7350 FOR 0.7070, STOP AT 0.7460











