Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)
Analytics & Forecasts

Support & Resistance for AUD/USD (SIGNAL)

20 August 2015, 08:26
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
247
For today

R4 - 0.7533
R3 - 0.7497
R2 - 0.7455
R1 - 0.7409
SPOT 0.7351
S1 - 0.7281
S2 - 0.7216
S3 - 0.7178
S4 - 0.7066  

SHORT AT 0.7350 FOR 0.7070, STOP AT 0.7460



#AUD/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL)