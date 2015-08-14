EURJPY: Remains On The Offensive With Eyes On 140.00 Level

EURJPY: The cross remains biased to the upside with eyes on its key resistance at the 140.00 level. This is coming on the back of recent bullish offensive following its corrective recovery triggered off the 133.29 level. Resistance lies at the 139.50 level followed by the 139.50 level where a break if seen will threaten further upside towards the 140.00. Further out, resistance resides at the 140.50 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher supporting this view. On the downside, support comes in at the 138.00 level where a break will aim at the 137.50 level. A turn below here will target the 137.00 level with a breach turning focus to the 136.50 level. All in all, the cross now faces upside risk on recovery.