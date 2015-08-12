Jeremy Siegel: 'it is going to be very rough' - stock market correction before September rate hike

"Equities could be in for a correction amid a possible rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. The next six or seven weeks are going to be very rough," the well-known Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel told to CNBC. The reasons are the following:

September rate hike;

weaker corporate earnings;

oil prices falling;

strong dollar;

seasonal weakness in late August and September.

Jeremy Siegel is expecting the nice rally in the fourth quarter once rate hike is out the way for example: he calls for Dow Jones Industrial Average to hit 20,000 with difficulties by year-end.

















