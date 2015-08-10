Japanese economy watchers index July 51.6 - It was the first climb in three months

The latest survey result is 51.6 vs 51.0 prev. It was the first climb in three months. At the same time, the outlook index dropped for the second straight month in July by 1.6 percent to 51.9 from 53.5 in the preceding month. In May, the score came in at 54.5. And to remind: above 50.0 indicates optimism, below indicates pessimism.

Anyway, Japan economy looks good in 2015 experienced a surprisingly robust economic performance. When Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assumed office in 2012, the administration embarked on economic policies known widely as "Abenomics" which included a steps to devalue the yen currency, increased government stimulus spending and structural reforms. While the plan initially drove massive gains in Japanese stock market and boosted investor confidence, some observers began to express doubts. The Bank of Japan expects to achieve the goal of reaching two per cent inflation by the middle of next year but have mostly held to the sidelines after October 2014. In order for two-per-cent inflation to be realized - the positive gains in 2015 need to be more stable ones.

