Global Gold Prices Managed To Rise.

The gold price in global market successfully strengthened. The trigger is the release of the data workforce increase be 215 thousand in July.

" Traders still speculated if there is still a process that needs to be done to raise interest rates, and there are still some things that need to be anticipated ," call the senior market strategist RJO Futures , Eli Tesfaye .

Gold prices in the spot market, at the end of this week, rose 0.5 percent to 1,103 USD 0.66 per ounce from early position USD 1,185,76.

The gold price is the lowest recorded USD 1,077 per ounce on July 24. This is the lowest price of gold since February 2010.

While the price of gold for December delivery rose 0.4 percent to 1,103 USD per ounce.