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So far we only know in forex trading much interest to trade in the Euro currency-Usd, but very few know that the symbol represents which country are, I will explain it.
EURUSD Description
The euro (sign: €; Code: EUR) is the official currency of the eurozone, which comprises 19 countries 28 members of the European Union: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.
The currency is also used by the institutions of the European Union and four other European countries, as well as unilaterally by two others, and consequently used daily by some Europeans 337 million by 2015.
Outside of Europe, the territory of the EU members also use the euro as their currency. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history