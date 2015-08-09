So far we only know in forex trading much interest to trade in the Euro currency -Usd , but very few know that the symbol represents which country are , I will explain it.

EURUSD Description

The euro (sign : € ; Code: EUR) is the official currency of the eurozone , which comprises 19 countries 28 members of the European Union: Austria , Belgium , Cyprus , Estonia , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Ireland , Italy , Latvia , Lithuania , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Portugal , Slovakia , Slovenia , and Spain .

The currency is also used by the institutions of the European Union and four other European countries , as well as unilaterally by two others , and consequently used daily by some Europeans 337 million by 2015.