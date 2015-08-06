Tsipras: loans with the lender Agreement approached.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said, Greece was increasingly approaching the conclusion of a deal with the lender for a multi-billion euro bailout, which he said will end the doubt in respect of the position of Athens in the euro zone.

The comment was the latest in a series of remarkable optimism assessment by officials from Greece and Europe to progress the discussion of new loans totaling 85 billion euros ($ 93,6 billion) in order to prevent the destruction of financial and economic collapse of the country.

" We are in the final stages . Even though we face the difficulties, and we hope that this agreement could end the uncertainty of the future of Greece , "he said . The deal must be completed or the temporary loan agreed on 20 August , when debt payments worth 3.5 billion euros to the European Central Bank (ECB) due.

Both sides say that kind of deal is possible, although the European Commission described the target ambisius by revealing there is still much to be done.

Discussions between Greece and the representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF ), the ECB , and the European Commission, the Fund Manager and the bailout of the euro zone , the European Stability Mechanism , started in the last week of July. Tsipras , who was visiting the Ministry of agriculture , said in that process must also involve the European Parliament , which indirectly alluded to past complaints over the legitimacy of the claims of the creditors.

"It should be under the control and monitoring of the European Parliament , the democratic institutions which have accountability, " said Tsipras .