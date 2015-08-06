PBoC Continue Cautious monetary policy.

The Central Bank

of China (

PBoC

)

will still

carry on

the policy of

moneternya

the "

be careful

"

in the second half

of this year,

but still

consider

easing

action

in providing

sufficient

liquidity

in the financial market

and ensure

adequate

capital

for the

investment program

of the Government.

PBoC said in a statement it will implement a more flexible approach , and the various policy instruments as well as performing the best , disclosed after the meeting attended by the PBoC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan , as well as the heads of the branches Wednesday in Beijing yesterday. The main purpose of next month is " maintaining liquidity and credit growth is decent, also lowering loan interest and encourage the main sector , also prone sectors ," said the PBoC .

The PBoC statement following comments issued after the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China earlier Tuesday , where President Xi Jinping stressed the need for a policy of monetary savings to provide sufficient liquidity to the real economy . Wang Tao , Chief Economist, UBS AG said it may involve additional cuts in interest rates, and the next step seems to be done at the end of the third quarter , also the active provision of liquidity.

" We do not see a rebound consumer price index of foodstuff as monetary looseness hitch , as economic slack is generally will prevent inflationary turmoil that we don't want. Indeed reflasi the lowest level in the fiscal conditions now will greatly help remove pressure deflation to stabilize the debt cycle , "said Wang.