Daily Technical Strategy On GBPUSD

GBPUSD: Reverses Gain, Eyes Further Upside Pressure

GBPUSD: With GBP reversing its two-day weakness on Wednesday following a strong rally, risk of further move higher is likely. On the downside, support lies at the 1.5550 level where a break if seen will aim at the 1.5500 level. A break of here will turn attention to the 1.5450 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.5400 level. Conversely, on the upside, resistance resides at the 1.5700 level with a break aiming at the 1.5750 level. A violation will aim at the 1.5800 level and possibly higher towards the 1.5850 level. Its daily RSI is has turned suggesting further strength. On the whole, GBP looks to retain its recovery bias.



