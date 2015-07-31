Wall Street Rose After The Fed's Last.

Wall Street ended up on Wednesday ( Thursday morning GMT ), after the Federal Reserve maintain the reference interest rates close to zero percent and gave no hint about the timing of a new rise in interest rates on the long-awaited . Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 121,12 points ( 0,69 percent) to close at 17.751 ,39 .

The index is a broad-based S&P 500 rose 15,32 points ( 0.73 percent ) to end at ,57 , whereas 2.108 composite technology index Nasdaq increased 22,53 points ( 0,44 per cent ) to 5.111 ,73 .

U.S. stocks were in positive territory in almost all sessions, but added gains after the Fed's announcement . The US Central Bank was expected to maintain interest rates unchanged, but some experts think the Fed will probably elaborate on plans for monetary policy .

"We start with the correct step , and we didn't get anything negative from The Fed ," said Michael James, a Managing Director in equity trading at Wedbush Securities.

James said the us equities also benefited from the rally in the stock market of China and rising oil prices lifted related stocks of petroleum.